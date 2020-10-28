CHP launches education campaign focused on impaired driving

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol (CHP) is launching a new education and enforcement campaign to reduce the number of crashes caused by impaired drivers in California. Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the Office of Traffic Safety.

According to a news release, the Safer Highways Statewide grant provides the CHP with funding to conduct additional driving under the influence (DUI) saturation patrols, DUI checkpoints, and traffic safety education efforts throughout the state. CHP says it will also participate in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

According to CHP, there were 566 deaths and 11,298 injuries associated with DUI crashes within the CHP’s jurisdiction in 2018.

CHP wants to remind the public that alcohol, cannabis, prescription medications, illegal drugs, or any combination of these can impair your ability to drive and will result in an arrest if you are under the influence.