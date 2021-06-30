CHP kicking off July 4 weekend enforcement period on Friday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol will be stepping up enforcement starting Friday for the July 4 weekend.

The department said it will be implementing a Maximum Enforcement Period from 6:01 p.m. on Friday through 11:59 p.m. on Monday. All available officers will be watching for motorists who are distracted, speeding, or driving under the influence.

The CHP said during the last 4th of July weekend, at least 36 people were killed in crashes. The department also made 1,317 arrests for DUI of alcohol and/or drugs.