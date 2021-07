BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP officers and Kern County deputies have surrounded a home in Oildale in an apparent standoff with someone inside.

Law enforcement arrived outside the home in the 3100 block of Meadow Ridge Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. It was not immediately clear what prompted the response from CHP and KCSO.

One person was seen being placed inside a CHP patrol vehicle at around 8:30 p.m.

We will update this story as we learn more information.