CHP issues Silver Alert for at-risk missing man

The California Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for an at-risk man who was reported missing in San Luis Obispo.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Jeremiah Alexander Starr was last seen on Nov. 5 at around 6 p.m. He is believed to be driving a red Ford F-250 truck. The department said Starr has a medical condition and may be disoriented.

CHP issued the alert for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Kern, Kings and Monterey Counties.

Anyone who has seen Starr is urged to call 911 immediately.

Jeremiah Alexander Starr is believed to be driving this truck, according to CHP.