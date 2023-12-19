BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol issued a statewide Maximum Enforcement Period for the Christmas holiday.

CHP says the Maximum Enforcement Period is scheduled for 6:01 p.m. Dec. 22 to Dec. 25 at 11:59 p.m.

During that time highway patrol officers will be focused on speed enforcement and impaired rivers.

Highway patrol officials say the “annual surge” of travel brings an increase in crashes and alcohol-related incidents to state roads. During last year’s Maximum Enforcement Period, 26 people were killed in CHP’s jurisdiction.

Officials say the call 9-1-1 to report excessive speeding and unsafe behavior on the roadways.