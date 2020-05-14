CHP issues Amber Alert for girl abducted from North Hollywood

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP has issued an Amber Alert for a 5-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by her father Wednesday morning in North Hollywood.

CHP and Los Angeles police are looking for 29-year-old Jose Suarez and his 5-year-old daughter Victoria Suarez. They were both last seen together at around 10:40 a.m.

Jose Suarez, 29 / Photo: CHP

Victoria Suarez, 5 / Photo: CHP



Victoria is described as standing 3 feet tall, weighing 52 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing unicorn robe, a light pink tank top, cherry print pants and pink booties, according to CHP.

Jose Suarez is described as standing 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was wearing a neon pink shirt, gray shorts, and Nike slippers, CHP said.

Authorities are looking for a vehicle Suarez was driving. Authorities are looking for a green 1998 Honda Civic with CA plate: 6GXX720.

Anyone who may have seen them or the vehicle is urged to call 911.