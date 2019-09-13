CHP issues 73 citations during pedestrian safety operations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol issued 73 citations Friday during pedestrian enforcement operations.

Additionally, officers gave four verbal warnings as they watched for motorists and pedestrians failing to yield the right-of-way or taking unsafe action at Niles and Webster streets and Roberts Lane and Plymouth Avenue, according to a CHP release.

The CHP is encouraging motorists to always yield the right-of-way to pedestrians, slow down in areas where pedestrians are likely to be and never pass a car stopped for pedestrians.

And pedestrians, officers said, should cross at the corner, at crosswalks or intersections; look both ways for traffic before crossing and make certain cars are stopping; and wear bright-colored, reflective clothing and use a flashlight while walking when it’s dark.