CHP issues 73 citations during pedestrian safety operations

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
pedestrian safety_1505307948305.jpg

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol issued 73 citations Friday during pedestrian enforcement operations.

Additionally, officers gave four verbal warnings as they watched for motorists and pedestrians failing to yield the right-of-way or taking unsafe action at Niles and Webster streets and Roberts Lane and Plymouth Avenue, according to a CHP release.

The CHP is encouraging motorists to always yield the right-of-way to pedestrians, slow down in areas where pedestrians are likely to be and never pass a car stopped for pedestrians.

And pedestrians, officers said, should cross at the corner, at crosswalks or intersections; look both ways for traffic before crossing and make certain cars are stopping; and wear bright-colored, reflective clothing and use a flashlight while walking when it’s dark.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News