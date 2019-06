BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol officials say they have caught thousands of drivers texting and driving behind the wheel.

CHP and other police agencies stepped up enforcement against people using gadgets while driving.

Their campaign took place in April for National Distracted Driving Month.

CHP said Wednesday, its officers issued nearly 20,000 citations in April.

The number is 4% higher than the amount issued in April 2018.