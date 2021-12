BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is pacing traffic over the grapevine due to dense fog in the area.

Fog is visibility varying from 60 to 1000 feet depending on the area starting just south of Gorman and ending just south of Fort Tejon, according to the CHP Incident Page.

Traffic is being paced through the pass to Quail Lake, according to CHP.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.