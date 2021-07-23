CHP investigating whether driver was impaired in fiery crash on Old Farm Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has obtained medical records as part of its investigation into whether a teen drove impaired when he crashed into a parked big rig earlier this month.

The 17-year-old suffered broken legs and burns when the 2020 Kia Forte he drove slammed into into a big rig and caught fire on Old Farm Road at Palm Avenue, according to a court filing by investigating officers. He was taken to Kern Medical.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. July 5. A friend told officers the teen hosted a party the night before and smoked marijuana at about midnight. The friend was not sure if the teen drank alcohol.

Officers located surveillance video showing the Kia driven “at an excessively high rate of speed” when it passed another vehicle just north of the intersection with Palm Avenue, the filing says. The car ran a stop sign at the intersection of Old Farm Road and Palm Avenue then traveled the wrong way on Old Farm Road before crashing, officers said.

“Based on (the teen’s) driving pattern, physical evidence, and witness statements I believe McGee was driving while under the combined influence of alcohol and drugs…,” an investigator wrote.

A PDF file of the teen’s medical records was received from Kern Medical, the filing says.