CHP investigating whether cellphone use contributed to deadly crash in Tehachapi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is looking into whether cellphone use played a role in a crash that killed two people last month in Tehachapi.

On Oct. 13, a Ford F-250 pickup driven by Robert Truskett of Valencia crossed the center median of Highway 58 and directly into the path of a Hyundai Elantra, according to officers. The vehicles collided head-on.

The occupants of the Elantra — Karl Myles, 60, and Chloe Miller, 54 — died at the crash scene west of Dennison Road.

Truskett initially told officers he must have fallen asleep, but an investigator wrote in a court document that the crash occurred at 12:55 p.m. and Truskett said he had only been driving for 90 minutes.

He denied using his cellphone, the document says.

Contacted two days later, Trusket told officers he was frustrated by truck traffic coming up the hill before the crash occurred. He said he looked down to grab his lip balm “and the next thing he knew, it was too late and he was crossing the median,” the document says.

Given his different accounts of what happened, investigators said they are examining Truskett’s cellphone records to see if he was using his phone when the crash occurred.