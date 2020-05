BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP says it is investigating a crash Sunday evening involving a sedan and a semi-truck south of Bakersfield.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page the collision happened at around 5:30 p.m. at Copus and Old River roads. It appears a sedan ran a stop sign and collided with the semi truck.

At least one person was injured.

We will update this story as we learn more information.