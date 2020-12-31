CHP investigating shooting along Highway 99 in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night along southbound lanes of Highway 99 in Delano.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a report of a victim of a shooting in the area of Pond Road and Highway 99 at around 6:45 p.m. A spokesperson said CHP is now handling the investigation. It was unclear if anyone or how seriously anyone was wounded in the shooting.

Caltrans said southbound Highway 99 and the #1 lane of northbound Highway 99 is closed at Pond road just south of SR-155 because of police activity. There was no estimate for when it would reopen.

We will update this story as we learn more information.