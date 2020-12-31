CHP investigating shooting along Highway 99 in Delano

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night along southbound lanes of Highway 99 in Delano.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a report of a victim of a shooting in the area of Pond Road and Highway 99 at around 6:45 p.m. A spokesperson said CHP is now handling the investigation. It was unclear if anyone or how seriously anyone was wounded in the shooting.

Caltrans said southbound Highway 99 and the #1 lane of northbound Highway 99 is closed at Pond road just south of SR-155 because of police activity. There was no estimate for when it would reopen.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News