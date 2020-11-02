CHP investigating deadly rollover crash on Highway 58 at Oswell Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died in a rollover collision Sunday night along Highway 58 at the Oswell Street offramp, according to CHP.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash happened in westbound lanes of Highway 58 at Oswell Street and the vehicle landed on its side. A person inside the vehicle was reported to be not breathing.

The westbound onramp to Highway 58 at Oswell Street will be closed for up to two hours for the investigation.

