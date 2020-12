WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a single-vehicle, rollover collision reported along Highway 43 in Wasco.

The crash was reported at around 6:45 p.m. on Highway 43 at Wasco Avenue, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

A vehicle was reported to have rolled over near the Elks Lodge with three people pinned inside.

