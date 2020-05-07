Driver suffers major injuries in crash along SR-223

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man suffered major injuries in a crash Wednesday night that sent a vehicle into nearby orchards along State Route 223.

CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page reports the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of State Route 223 and Wible Road.

Officials on scene said the driver was heading eastbound on SR-223 when he swerved to the left, over corrected to the right, and lost control sending the vehicle over a ditch and into the orchards.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, CHP said. The crash remains under investigation.