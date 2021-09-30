CHP investigating rollover collision on Highway 99 near Taft Highway

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a collision along southbound Highway 99 that seriously injured at least one person late Thursday night.

The collision was reported just south of Taft Highway on Highway 99 at around 10:50 p.m. One vehicle was reported to have rolled over. The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

At least one person suffered major injuries in the collision, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News