Rollover collision severely injures 2 people on Golden State Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP says an unsafe maneuver was the cause of a rollover collision that severely injured two people Sunday afternoon along Golden State Avenue.

CHP said the crash happened just before 3 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Golden State Avenue just south of the Airport Drive exit. An off duty CHP officer saw the collision happen in his rear view mirror and was first on the scene.

Two people were traveling in the SUV at the time of the crash. CHP says the driver was attempting an unsafe pass near a construction zone at Airport Drive, lost control and rolled over the vehicle and landed on its roof. One person was ejected from the vehicle, but both suffered major injuries.

Officials said it is investigating if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

