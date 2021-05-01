CHP investigating rollover collision along Alfred Harrell Highway in Northeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a vehicle rolled over along Alfred Harrell Highway injuring at least one person inside.

The collision was reported just after 8 p.m. on Alfred Harrell Highway east of Fairfax Road, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

One person was reported to be pinned in the vehicle that rolled over and came to rest in the center divider. That person was taken to Kern Medical with unknown injuries.

