BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a possible DUI crash that happened last night in south Bakersfield.

According to Pulse Point, the collision happened just after 10:30 p.m. on East Panama Lane at South Fairfax Road. Witnesses say two cars were involved and one driver was being questioned for driving under the influence.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured in the collision. This article will be updated once more information becomes available.