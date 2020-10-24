CHP responding to multi-vehicle collision on Hwy. 99 near Airport Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Seven vehicles are believed to have been involved in a collision on Highway 99 just south of Airport Drive this afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol said the accident happened at around 1 p.m. The department said a gray Honda was driving recklessly on the highway just prior to the collision, cutting vehicles off prior to entering a bypass lane.

The CHP said it is unknown at this time if the vehicle caused the collision or if there were other factors involved. The bypass lane involved in the collision has been closed, according to the department.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.