BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving at least three vehicles Wednesday evening on Alfred Harrell Highway just west of Hart Park.

The crash was reported just after 7 p.m. at Alfred Harrell Highway and Shadow Hills Drive.

A black Dodge, a small red sedan and a white sedan were involved in the crash, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

The extent of the injuries are not immediately known.