BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person was severely injured in a crash Sunday night along Highway 99 at White Lane.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash was reported in southbound lanes of Highway 99 at White Lane at around 8:40 p.m. A vehicle overturned and was off to the side of the roadway.

CHP closed the White Lane onramp to Highway 99.

A cause of the crash was not immediately known.