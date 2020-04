BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP says it is investigating a rollover crash that seriously injured a person Saturday on Comanche Drive just south of Muller Road.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, but CHP says the driver was ejected from the vehicle. The driver’s injuries were described as major.

We will update this story as we learn more information.