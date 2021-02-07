CHP investigating major injury collision outside Lamont

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a major injury collision Sunday night on South Edison Road just south of Buena Vista Road.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision involved a pickup truck and sedan and was reported just after 8 p.m. at South Edison Road near Russell Avenue — an area southeast of Lamont.

At least one person was taken to Kern Medical, it was not immediately known how many other people may have been injured.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

