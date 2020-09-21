CHP investigating deadly collision on China Grade Loop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP says it is investigating a deadly collision involving a motorcyclist Sunday night in Northeast Bakersfield.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash was reported at around 8:15 p.m. in the area of China Grade Loop just north of Alfred Harrell Highway.

A Buick and a motorcycle were reported to be involved in the collision. At least one person has died of their injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

We will update this story as we learn more information.