Woman ejected, severely injured in crash along Lerdo Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP says a woman was ejected from her vehicle and suffered major injuries in a crash Friday night along Lerdo Highway.

CHP says the crash happened just before 9 p.m. at Lerdo Highway just east of Industrial Farm Road.

Officers said the woman was the only passenger in the vehicle and is 33 years old. She was taken to a hospital.

It’s not clear what caused the crash but CHP says the vehicle lost control, rolled over ejecting the woman.

Alcohol or drugs did not appear to be factors in the crash, CHP said.