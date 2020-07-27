CHP investigating major injury collision near Meadows Field Airport

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol says it is investigating a reported major injury collision involving a dirt bike and truck near Meadows Field Airport.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Pine Meadow Drive near Citation Way. A dirt bike collided with black Chevrolet truck.

It’s unknown what caused the collision, but at least one person suffered major injuries, CHP says.

We will update this story as we learn more information.