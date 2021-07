BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a major injury three-vehicle collision Friday night near Golden Hills.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision was reported at the intersection of West Valley Boulevard and Tamaron Road at around 8:50 p.m.

It was not immediately clear how many people have been injured, but CHP says at least one person suffered major injuries.

We will update this story as we learn more information.