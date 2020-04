(KGET) — CHP is investigating a major injury collision involving a motorcyclist in Lamont.

CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page reported the crash involving the motorcycle and another vehicle at around 5:45 p.m. on Habecker Road just south of Bonita Road in Lamont.

The cause of the crash is unknown, but CHP reports the motorcyclist suffered major injuries.

We will update as we learn more information.