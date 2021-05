BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has been seriously injured following a crash Wednesday night on Houghton Road south of Bakersfield.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision was reported on Houghton Road just west of South Union Avenue just after 8:45 p.m.

A vehicle was found overturned on its roof. At least one person was taken to Kern Medical with major injuries, according to CHP.

