CHP investigating major injury collision along Hwy 43 west of McFarland

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person was seriously injured in a crash along Highway 43 west of McFarland on Sunday evening.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash was reported just before 5 p.m. at Highway 43 and Peterson Road. It appeared three vehicles were involved in a head-on collision, but the cause of the collision was not immediately known.

CHP reports three people were hurt, at least one of them suffered major injuries. No other information about the collision was immediately available.

