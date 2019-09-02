UPDATE: Three killed in crash on Highway 99 near Kimberlina Road

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a solo vehicle crash that killed two adults and a child.

According to CHP, around 1:25 a.m. a Saturn sedan was traveling southbound on Highway 99 when it took an off-ramp on to Kimberlina Road.

For unknown reasons, the car lost control, struck a tree and caught on fire.

The Kern County Fire Department responded to put out the car fire.

A male adult driver, female adult passenger and male child passenger sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

CHP reports due to the severe damage from the crash and fire the people inside that car have not been positively identified. Their identities will be released at a later time.