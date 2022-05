BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead following a crash early Saturday morning in south Bakersfield.

Emergency crews were called to East Belle Terrace at Bunting Drive just after 2:30 a.m. after someone called dispatchers saying they heard a car crash in the area.

A vehicle was found in an empty lot. At least one person was pronounced dead by medial personnel.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.