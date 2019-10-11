CHP investigating deadly crash south of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD (KGET) — A teenager is dead after a crash on Buena Vista Road early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP reports a white Cadillac SUV hit a power pole on Buena Vista Road just west of Adobe Road just after 1 a.m.
It continued into a field where it rolled over multiple times.
CHP reports the teenage driver was ejected and died at the scene.
The teenage passenger was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
CHP says neither driver was wearing their seat belt.
The investigation is ongoing and it is unknown if speed was a factor in the crash. The damage to the power pole did cause a power outage in that area.
According to the PG&E outage map website, the power was expected to be restored at 5 a.m.