Man dies in Southeast Bakersfield collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP says a driver of a pickup truck was killed in a collision in Southeast Bakersfield and officials said his lack of wearing a seat belt could have saved his life.

CHP and emergency crews were called to the intersection of Hermosa and South Edison roads at around 3:30 p.m.

The collision involved a Toyota sedan and a pickup truck described as a Ford F-150.

According to CHP, the driver of the Ford pickup truck did not stop at a stop sign as he was traveling westbound on Hermosa Road and collided with the sedan as it traveled southbound through the intersection.

The pickup truck rolled over, ending up on its roof and the driver was partially ejected, officials said. The driver was described as a man between 55 and 60 years old and was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP Sgt. Richard Pierce said he believed if the driver of the truck was wearing a seatbelt, he may have survived the collision.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the driver.