CHP investigating deadly crash in McFarland

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident that happened Saturday night in McFarland.

According to CHP, at around 11 p.m., 23-year-old Juliet Parrilla was driving north on Melcher Road at the intersection of Pond Road. Parilla failed to come to a complete stop and collided with a Ford Fusion, said CHP.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, 34-year-old Gabrielle Bay Delong was pronounced dead on scene. Parrilla was taken to Kern Medical Center with major injuries.

CHP said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the accident.