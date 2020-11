BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed at least one person Thursday night in East Bakersfield.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash happened on Fairfax Road and Lexington Avenue at around 8:40 p.m. The collision may have involved as many as three vehicles.

It’s not immediately clear what caused the collision.

We will update this story as we learn more information.