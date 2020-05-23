CHP investigating deadly crash along Highway 99 near 7th Standard

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A driver is dead following a rollover crash Saturday afternoon along Highway 99, according to CHP.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Highway 99 north of the 7th Standard exit just after 1:30 p.m.

CHP says witnesses described the vehicle as traveling at high speeds before the crash, ultimately losing control and rolling over into a field. Officials said the driver was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately known whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.