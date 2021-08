BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a collision along Highway 99 near Highway 58 that has killed at least one person Thursday night.

The collision was reported at around 9:30 p.m. in southbound lanes of Highway 99 at the eastbound Highway 58 on-ramp.

Southbound traffic on Highway 99 remains backed up to Rosedale Highway. Northbound traffic reopened at around 10:45 p.m.

The cause of the collision was not immediately known.

We will update this story as we learn more information.