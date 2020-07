BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a collision that one person Wednesday afternoon along Highway 178 near Weldon.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision happened just after 3 p.m. on Highway 178 at Paul’s Place Drive.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, but the vehicle, described as a Chevy Suburban, overturned. CHP reports a person was taken to Kern Medical with major injuries but was later pronounced dead.