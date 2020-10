BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a deadly collision involving a motorcyclist Wednesday night on Kern Canyon Road.

The collision involving only the motorcycle was reported at around 6:40 p.m. in front of Hillcrest Memorial Park, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Page. Westbound and eastbound lanes are closed to traffic in the area.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

We will update this story as we learn more information.