BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a deadly collision at Grapevine Road just off Interstate 5 at Fort Tejon.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision was reported just after 9:30 p.m. at Grapevine Road.

A blue Mazda went off northbound lanes and at least one person inside was killed, according to CHP.

The northbound onramp and offramp to I-5 from Grapevine Road are closed for the investigation.

We will update this story as we learn more information.