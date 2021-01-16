CHP investigating deadly collision at Alfred Harrell Highway near Fairfax Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a collision that has killed at least one person and forced a closure at Alfred Harrell Highway and Fairfax Road in East Bakersfield.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the rollover crash involving a blue Ford Expedition was reported just after 4 p.m. on Alfred Harrell Highway about a mile east of Fairfax Road.

CHP says as many as eight juveniles were hurt in the crash and at least one person has died.

We will update this story as we learn more information.