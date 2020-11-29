CHP investigating deadly collision along Highway 178

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash along Highway 178 in the Kern River Canyon.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page the collision was reported just after 7 p.m. near Mile Marker 35 along the highway in eastbound lanes. The driver of a vehicle was reported to be ejected after colliding with a guardrail sending the vehicle off the road and into the river below.

The #1 lane was open and debris from the crash was blocking the #2 lane, CHP said.

We will update this story as we learn more information.