BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP officers are investigating Saturday night after a vehicle rolled over off Interstate 5 in Lebec injuring at least one person.

The crash was reported in northbound lanes of I-5 near Exit 207 in Lebec at around 7:11 p.m., according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

A vehicle left the road and went into a nearby field. The driver of the vehicle was reportedly ejected from the vehicle in the crash.

The onramp to northbound I-5 in Lebec was closed for the investigation.