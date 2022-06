BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a crash that injured at least one person Saturday night along Highway 99.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash was reported in southbound lanes of Highway 99 at the Olive Drive exit at around 8:35 p.m.

At least one person was injured. A woman was ejected from a vehicle, according to CHP. Two lanes are closed in the area. Avoid the area if possible.

