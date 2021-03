BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a collision that severely injured a pedestrian Thursday evening in Northwest Bakersfield.

The collision was reported at Rosedale Highway and Dean Avenue just after 7 p.m. Bakersfield police said the pedestrian suffered major injuries in the collision.

Eastbound and westbound traffic is closed on Rosedale Highway between Calloway Drive and Verdugo Lane for the investigation.

