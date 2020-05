BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a collision Saturday night that injured a man and his horse on East Casa Loma Street.

The collision happened just after 7:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of East Casa Loma Street in Southeast Bakersfield.

Officials told 17 News the horse was severely injured in the collision and the man on the horse suffered minor injuries.

