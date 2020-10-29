CHP investigating collision, possible carjacking at Stockdale Highway and Enos Lane

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a collision that may have led to a possible carjacking Thursday afternoon on Stockdale Highway at Enos Lane.

CHP reports the collision happened at the traffic circle at Stockdale Highway and Enos Lane at around 3:30 p.m. involving a BMW that was reported to have traveling at high speeds before the collision. According to CHP’s Traffic incident information page, the driver of the BMW jumped into another truck and left the scene at high speeds.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the collision.

We will update this story as we learn more information.